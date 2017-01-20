Children’s Book – “Peekaboo The Poi Dog”

New Children’s Book Follows the Whimsical Adventures of a Playful Puppy

“Peekaboo the Poi Dog”

Island Heritage

Hardcover, 32 pages, $13.95

Gwen Battad Ishikawa

Island Heritage Publishing’s newest book, “Peekaboo the Poi Dog,” is a story about the creative adventures of a little puppy that spends a rainy day lost in her imagination. The book is a debut of sorts for both author Wendy Kunimitsu Haraguchi and illustrator Kat (Yamamura) Uno.

The story follows young poi dog, Peekaboo, who is trapped at home on a rainy day and is bored silly. Her mother suggests finding an object and imagining it’s something else. Throughout her creative adventure, Peekaboo’s favorite beach towel becomes a cape, a windsurfing sail, a parachute and even a hula skirt. By the time her adventure is over, the day has passed, and so has the rain. Peekaboo then realizes that her imagination is another way to have great adventures.

The book is geared for children under 8 years of age, but would be appreciated by older children who enjoy a cute story.

This is Haraguchi’s first foray into writing and publishing. Her love for books and reading began at a young age, encouraged by her mother, who was the librarian for Momilani Elementary School.

“Ever since I was young, writing a book has been on my bucket list. My mom used to take me and my sister to the library every week. We borrowed 30 to 40 books at a time, brought them home in a big cardboard box and just read.

“I always wanted to write my own book and have it in the library, too. I thought it would be so neat,” she said.

Her inspiration for writing the book came three years ago while watching her then-3-year old daughter, Kailee, play and use her imagination.

“Peekaboo the Poi Dog” retails for $13.95 and can be found at numerous outlets statewide, including Barnes & Noble, Target, Costco, Kmart, Bishop Museum gift shop, Na Mea Hawai‘i, Grand Wailea gift shop and Waimea General Store, among others. It is also found through Amazon and www.welcometotheislands.com/Store/

