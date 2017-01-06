Nengajo – Welcome 2017, Year of The Rooster!

Image of Phoebe McNally's Nengajo

Phoebe McNally, grade 11, Mililani High School — second place, comical, high school.

The artwork on the following pages are the winning entries of the annual nengajö, or New Year’s card, design contest for students taking Japanese language. The statewide contest is sponsored by the Hawaii Association of Teachers of Japanese and is open to the elementary, middle and high school students of teachers who are members of HATJ.

Awards are presented in the categories of most artistic, most original, most comical and “New Year’s in Hawai‘i” for each school level. The entries are judged on its artistic value, as well as on the correct “spelling” of the Japanese words that appear on the card and the form of the Japanese characters.

Image of Rana Harada's Nengajo

Rana Harada, grade 12, Roosevelt High School — third place, original, high school.

Image of Reynn Oshita's Nengajo

Reynn Oshita, grade 4, Mililani ‘Ike Elementary School — third place, original, elementary.

Image of Rayna Zhou's Nengajo

Rayna Zhou, grade 11, Roosevelt High School — second place, Hawai‘i, high school.

Image of Mitsuki Soma's Nengajo

Mitsuki Soma, grade 4, Wilson Elementary School — third place, artistic, elementary.

Image of Brigitte Barton's Nengajo

Brigitte Barton, grade 4, ‘Äina Haina Elementary School — second place, original, elementary.

Image of Hye Lim Kim's Nengajo

Hye Lim Kim, grade 11, Roosevelt High School — second place, artistic, high school.

Image of Noah Hui's Nengajo

Noah Hui, grade 4, Mililani ‘Ike Elementary School — second place, comical, elementary.

