Itadakimasu – What Will 2017 Bring?

Ryan Tatsumoto

Hawai‘i Herald Columnist

So what will 2017 bring us in the world of food and wine? For starters, probably the most anticipated restaurant opening since . . . since . . . Come to think of it, I can’t think of anything more anticipated than this long-awaited opening.

By the time The Pig & The Lady settled into its brick-and-mortar location in Honolulu’s Chinatown, they were already regulars at local farmer’s markets and had held numerous pop-ups, so the anticipation was somewhat muted. It was more a relief that they had finally opened.

Roy Yamaguchi’s Roy’s and Alan Wong’s Honolulu were hardly household names when they first opened years ago, long before the term “Hawai‘i Regional Cuisine” became a buzz phrase. Neither was Chef Mavro a household name when he first opened his eponymous restaurant almost 20 years ago. His popularity soared after he received his Gayot 18/20 ratings and Five Diamond awards.

Probably the last “major” opening was Vintage Cave’s in the old Shirokiya basement. The anticipation over the restaurant was probably due as much to the restaurant’s $295 price point and its mysterious Japanese billionaire-owner as its food. The opening chef at Vintage Cave was none other than local boy Chris Kajioka — the same Chris Kajioka who has partnered with fellow Per Se (in New York) alum, Chef Anthony Rush, at Senia.

Ryan Tatsumoto is a clinical pharmacist by day. In his off-hours, however, he and his wife enjoy seeking out perfect marriages of food and wine. Ryan is a certified sommelier and a certified specialist of wine. The Windward O‘ahu resident also writes a column for San Francisco’s Nichi Bei Weekly called “The Gochiso Gourmet.”