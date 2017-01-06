Community Focus – Herald Salutes

Photo of New Sergeant-at-Arms, Rod Tanonaka

Rod Tanonaka

Rod S. Tanonaka has been named Sergeant-at-Arms for the state House of Representatives. Tanonaka previously served as chief of staff for the late U.S. Rep. K. Mark Takai and prior to that, held the same post for U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa during her first term in Congress.

Tanonaka succeeds Kevin Kuroda, who retired last year after 13 years in the post.

In a press release, Speaker of the House Joe M. Souki said the House members “believe Rod has the experience and skills needed to capably fulfill the requirements of the position.”

The duties of the Sergeant-at-Arms Office include providing security for the offices and chambers of the state House. The staff attends and maintains order during all House sessions and is responsible for executing the directions of the House leadership.

