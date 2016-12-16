Donna ni nagai kurushimi ni mo
Donna ni fukai kanashimi ni mo
Kumo no kireme kara
Hikari ga sashite kuru yooni
Shiawasena toki ga kitto aru
No matter how much you are suffering, No matter how sad yo are, LIke the sun that shines betwen the clouds, happiness will surely come.
We have been subscribers to the Hawaii Herald for many years, but we were not aware that there was an Internet version. If possible we would like to have the Internet version since our medical condition makes it difficult to read the hard copy. Please advise if that is possible. Mahalo, Tom and Sue Shigemasa.