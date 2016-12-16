Shushin

Shushin

Comic image of Shushin, Dec 23. 2016 Issue

Donna ni nagai kurushimi ni mo

Donna ni fukai kanashimi ni mo

Kumo no kireme kara

Hikari ga sashite kuru yooni

Shiawasena toki ga kitto aru

No matter how much you are suffering, No matter how sad yo are, LIke the sun that shines betwen the clouds, happiness will surely come.

The Hawaii Herald
Since 1980, The Hawaii Herald has been published twice a month. The Herald’s comprehensive and varied coverage chronicles the past achievements, current concerns and future aspirations of its distinguished community.

1 COMMENT

  1. We have been subscribers to the Hawaii Herald for many years, but we were not aware that there was an Internet version. If possible we would like to have the Internet version since our medical condition makes it difficult to read the hard copy. Please advise if that is possible. Mahalo, Tom and Sue Shigemasa.

