NGN Programs

NGN — Digital Channel 677 (For updated information, call 538-1966)

PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

NGN FREEVIEW SPECIALS FOR 2017

from Dec. 30 to Jan. 3

“Grand Maison,” airs on Friday, Dec. 30 at 7:35 p.m. and repeats at 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31, at 8:40 a.m.

The heroine is the Prime Minister’s Chief, a post revived after 70 years since the Yoshida Cabinet. A 25-year-old female chef, Kurumi Ichiki is appointed to the post, skipping over veterans chefs for her extraordinary talent. The female genius chef sails into the Prime Minister’s residence, which is still very much male dominant, taking over and captivating VIPs and politicians with her exquisite culinary skills.

An exciting and entertaiing culinary drama filled with wide variety of mouth watering dishes, from authentic highbrow French cuisine to down-to-earth creative cross-culture dishes popular among today’s young gourmets.

“Gajimaru Shokudo no Koi (Love at Gajimaru Diner), airs on Friday, Dec. 30, at 8:40 p.m. and repeats on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 9:35 a.m.

Mizuho recently took over an eatery in Nago, Okinawa, which was left to her by her grandmother. She single-handedly runs “Gajimaru Diner” named after the large, deeply-rooted Gajimaru (banyan) tree in the area. Eventually, circumstances lead to her being brought together with an unknown traveler names Hayato, her ex-boyfriend Shota who had lived in Tokyo for the past seven years, and a beautiful woman named Riko. A Sister State Okinawa Program.

“Jujiro Wada, A Samurai Who Blazed Trails in Alaska: The Story of Mother and Son,” airs on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 6:15 p.m. and repeats on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 12:50 p.m.

A documentary of a performance by a Matsuyama local musical group, “Mikan Ichiza” in Alaska in 2015. Seventeen hundred people came to see the musical and sang along with the cast. A Sister State Ehime Program.

“Chasing the Aurora — The Samurai Musher: The Tale of Jujiro Wada,” Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7:35 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 1, at 8:40 a.m.

A musical on Jujiro Wada, an adventurer from Ehims, performed by “Mikan Ichiza” group. Jujiro Wada was a pioneer of the development of Alaska and known by everyone in Alaska and Canada. He was called “King” in Alaska. A Sister State Ehime Program.

“Dokuganryu Masamune (One-Eyed Dragon Masamune), premieres Sunday, Jan. 1, at 7:15 p.m.

NGN brings back the 25th NHK Taiga drama “Dokuganryu Masamune” (1987) — the most popular ever (by average viewer rating) Taiga drama. Ken Watanabe stars as Masamune Date, a regional strongman of Japan’s Azuchi-Momoyama period through early Edo period. Heir to a long line of powerful daimyo in the Tōhoku region, he goes on to found city of Sendai. An outstanding tactician, he was made all the more iconic for his missing eye, and Date was often called Dokuganryu, or the “one-eyed dragon.” Fully subtitled in English.

“Chushingura,” premieres Sunday, Jan. 1, at 8:50 p.m. The story of a group of samurai who were left leaderless (ronin) after their master, Lord Asano was forced to commit ritual suicide for assaulting a court official, Lord Kira, who earlier insulted him. Kuranosuke Oishi (Ken Matsudaira) leads the ronin in an effort to seek revenge for their beloved Lord’s wrongful death. As the country’s “national legend,” it recounts the most famous case involving the samurai code of honor, bushido. Fully subtitled in English.

“Saiko ni Umai Sushi (Sushi: The Art and Artisan), premieres Sunday, Jan. 1, at 8:25 p.m.

The Edomae (Edo style) sushi was a product of the booming Edo culture when more and more commoners were allowed to hold businesses of their own. Edo style cuisine is known to be saltier and sweeter compared to other cuisines in Japan. Initially, the main ingredients were local to the Tokyo bay, such as tuna, bonito, halibut, sea eel, and shellfish; hence the name Edomae was given to this style of sushi. Although sashimi, or raw fish was consumed in Japan for centuries, it was the first time it was combined into one entity with rice.

Host Hikari Hayakawa (manga artist, movie director, and author) will go to the most exclusive Edomae Sushi restaurants and show you the best sushi and explain each sushi in detail. Fully subtitled in English.

“Grand Tour Setouchi Shimanami Kaido,” airs Sunday, Jan. 1, at 9:40 p.m.

Linking Onomichi City in Hiroshima Prefecture to Imabari City in Ehime Prefecture, the 37-mile long Setouchi Shimanami Kaido contains Japan’s first strait-crossing bicycle course. It connects six islands floating on Seto Inland Sea. Because biking the Setouchi Shimanami Kaido Expressway is almost like riding about the ocean itself, cyclists from around the world call it one of the holy grails of cycling. Tourist spots and local products on the six islands are introduced. Additionally, there are superb viewpoints that are perfect for photos. Fully subtitled in English.

“Okonomiyaki Kiko (In Search of Okonomiyaki),” airs on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 10:10 p.m. and repeats on Monday, Jan. 2, at 10:55 a.m.

“Okonomiyaki Kiko” is a show from HTV in Hiroshima Prefecture. The soul food of Hiroshima is okonomiyaki. There are more than 1,800 okonomiyaki restaurants in Hiroshima Prefecture, and in this show, some of the most popular ones are visited. It’s a gourmet adventure that will thrill and move you. A Sister State Hiroshima Program.

“HOPE,” premieres Monday, Jan. 2, at 7:35 p.m.

Ayumu Ichinose (Yuto Nakashima) has spent his entire life following his dream — to become a professional player of the game of Go. However,