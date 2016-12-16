NGN PROGRAMS/

he kept failing the pro test. Seeing her son so devastated, Ayumu’s mother introduces him to a one-month internship at a general trading company. Depending on his performance, he could get hired as the company’s full-time employee. Ayumu decides to take up the intern position; however, having no college education or office work experience, he struggles from the day one to keep up with others who are all graduates from elite universities. Nevertheless, he is determined to never give up and strives to overcome the challenges he faces. Will this rookie businessman be able to survive and thrive in the harsh cold corporate world? Fully subtitled in English.

“Mentai Wide,” airs on Monday, Jan. 2, at 8:45 p.m. and repeats on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 9:50 a.m.

The “Ikinari Shokudo” team drops in to the best places to eat around Fukuoka in the popular FBS show, “Mentai Wide.” Watch as the intrepid reporters try to get permission t o film inside restaurants and present Fukuoka’s tastiest cheap eats. A Sister State Fukuoka program.

“10-Jin Actor,” airs on Monday, Jan. 2, at 9:10 p.m. and repeats on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10:05 a.m.

“10-Jin Actor” is a boy group featuring 10 winners from a reality talent show aired on the Fukuoka Broadcasting System (FBS) in 2014. Follow these 10 good looking, unique and multi-talented Fukuoka local boys who will do anything to become national idols. A Sister State Fukuoka program.

“Hakken Rakuchaku,” airs on Monday, Jan. 2, at 9:35 p.m. and repeats on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 10:30 a.m.

“We’ll make your dream come true!” In this popular variety program in Fukuoka from FBS, people from Fukuoka Prefecture ask them to help their wishes come true. The team examines each person’s wish and comes up with the best way to make it happen. A Sister State Fukuoka program.

“Mystery Hour: Guilty,” premieres Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:35 p.m.

A popular pet groomer at a salon, Meiko has a lot of celebrity customers. She leads a quiet and fulfilling life; however, there is another side to her. When she was 19, she was imprisoned falsely for the murders of her brother-in-law and nephew. Thirteen years later she is finally released from prison and has a plan for revenge that she must accomplish. She reveals false accusations, shakes the foundations of their minds and eventually brings them to commit suicide as Meiko seeks out revenge. Mashima, a detective who had a bright future before accidentally causing the death of a fellow detective, crosses paths with Meiko. He senses something dangerous about the woman but also is attracted to her. Fully subtitled in English.

“Yamagata•Fukushima•Niigata Udo-chan ga Iku! Ramen Tanbo (Udo-chan’s Ramen Report Yamagata, Fukushima & Niigata), airs Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8:40 p.m.

Yamagata city’s ramen consumption is number one in Japan. The second is Fukushima city. Niigata city has the second largest numbers of ramen restaurants per quota in Japan. These three cities are ramen kingdoms. This program will show you some of the most popular ramen spots in those three cities. You will be amazed by variety of unique and seriously delicious ramen! Fully subtitled in English.

“Mutsu – Mieru Me (Painless),” premieres Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:35 p.m.

A good doctor can make sick people get better, but can a brilliant doctor keep bad people from doing bad things? Eisuke Tameyori is a seasoned physician who who runs a clinic in a small remote village. He’s a brilliant diagnostician who can diagnose a person’s medical condition just by looking at them. But Dr. Tameyori also has the ability to recognize people who will commit crimes in the future just by the symptoms they present when he examines them. With the help of Police Detective Hayase, can Dr. Tameyori prevent his patients from committing those crimes or bring them to justice after the fact? Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Digital Ch. 679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on-screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 538-1966 for inquiries or to request an e-mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in Japanese language with full English subtitles.

** For this month only, movie synopses, except for premiere titles, will not be published. The movie schedule can be found on pages 4 and 5.

PREMIERE TITLES OF THE MONTH

“Manji (Swastika),” premieres on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:40 p.m. — 1983 drama, 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Directed by Hiroto Yokoyama. Starring Kanako Kaguchi and Haruna Takase.

Kleptomaniac Sonoko and young, beautiful Mitsuko begin an unusual love affair which develops fast into a kinky sexual love triangle when Sonoko’s husband gets involved.

(MOVIE OF THE MONTH)

“Gajimaru Shokudo no Koi (Love at Gajimaru Diner),” premieres on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m. — 2014 drama, 98 minutes.

Directed by Kentaro Otani. Starring Haru and Yu Koyanagi.

Mizuho recently took over an eatery in Nago, Okinawa, which was left behind by her grandmother. She single-handedly runs “Gajimaru Diner” named after the large, deeply-rooted Gajimaru (banyan) tree in the area. Eventually, circumstances lead to her being brought together with an unknown traveler named Hayato, her ex-boyfriend Shota who had lived in Tokyo for the past seven years, and a beautiful woman named Riko.